Omnitracs buys Shaw Tracking

MISSISSAUGA—Omnitracs, the Texas-based fleet-tracking company, has purchased the Canadian-owned Shaw Tracking, a division of Shaw Satellelite Services Inc. Shaw has been the Canadian distributor of Omnitracs’ fleet-management services for more than 25 years.

Omnitracs says the deal is effective immediately but expects it to be finalized this summer.

What the deal will mean to Shaw and its customers remains unclear but in a letter to Shaw head office, Omintracs CEO John Graham, said the new owners “look forward to building a productive partnership for years to come.

“Until we complete the transaction, please consider it business as usual with all customer services continuing to be provided by Shaw Tracking.”

“Through this combination of Omnitracs’ decades of industry leadership and the local market presence and expertise of Shaw Tracking, you will have expanded access to the comprehensive Omnitracs products and services portfolio to help you address critical management and operational obstacles.”

Shaw Satellite started life in the 1960s as Capital Cable Television Co., in Edmonton. It became Shaw Cablesystems and became listed on the TSE in 1983. Now Shaw, with its head office in Calgary, provides cable, Internet, cellphone service as well as fleet tracking services. Omnitracs has purchased only the fleet-tracking division.