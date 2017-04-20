Omnitracs offers eco-friendly tips ahead of Earth Day

DALLAS, TX – Nations around the world will be celebrating Earth Day this Saturday and fleet management software provider, Omnitracs, has shared some tips on how fleet owners can take proactive steps to reduce the environmental impact of their fleets.

Omnitracs’ first tip is to monitor tire pressure consistently. The use of a tire pressure monitoring system to keep tires at the proper operating inflation will ensure a truck or trailer is not only properly maintained, but will also optimize a fleet’s fuel economy.

Take advantage of an advanced routing system. Omnitracs says the use of an advanced routing system will help minimize the total number of miles traveled, subsequently reducing the total amount of fuel used. Though it might just seem like a mile here or a mile there – those saved miles add up.

According to Omnitracs, on average, medium to heavy duty trucks get 6.5 miles per gallon (MPG). If a fleet has 100 routes a day and a fleet can reduce two miles off each route every day – it will result in 200 delivery miles saved daily or 30 gallons of fuel everyday. When added up annually, those saved miles will result the elimination of 219,000 pounds of carbon dioxide.

Embrace new and upcoming technology. With suggestions that platooning technology will be hitting highways across North America this year, Omnitracs says fleets should be optimistic about the potential environmental benefits of new technology.

Platooning technology will synchronize braking and acceleration between pairs of trucks through the integration of vehicle-to-vehicle communications and radar-based collision avoidance systems. According to Omnitracs, platooning will allow for trucks to travel safely at aerodynamic (shorter) following distances.

Omnitracs who has worked with Peloton to produce and introduce the technology to the industry this year says the tech will result in a 4.5% fuel savings for the lead truck, and 10% fuel savings for the trucking following the lead truck.