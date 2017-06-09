Omnitracs software update

The new Roadnet Anywhere v4.5 software update from Omnitracs gives fleet managers a new tool to view the status of their entire fleet in real time.

The system's Fleet Overview feature is designed to help ensure the best route options are used, the company says. Compliance tools, meanwhile, cover Hours of Service and electronic logs, Driver-Vehicle Inspection Reports, and International Fuel Tax Agreement data through the Omnitracs Routing, Dispatching and Compliance (RDC) solutions.

With v4.5, users can add or remove fields, or create on-demand forms with customized questions. And a configurable proof of delivery application simplifies tracking and navigation tasks.

Roadnet Mobile, the Roadnet Anywhere mobile app, also allows users to access data from a smartphone, tablet, heavy-duty handheld or basic phone.