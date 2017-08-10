One-drum containment unit

UltraTech International’s Ultra-Hard Top P1 Plus is a single-drum outdoor spill containment unit made using polyethylene, protecting against rust or corrosion.

Its roll-top cover will slide out of the way to offer access to drum pumps and funnels, and the design can be moved by a forklift or using an optional dolly.

The unit meets SPCC and EPA Container Storage Regulation 40 CFR 264.175.