One-drum containment unit
Posted: Aug 10, 2017 3:09 PM | Last Updated: Aug 10, 2017 3:09 PM
UltraTech International’s Ultra-Hard Top P1 Plus is a single-drum outdoor spill containment unit made using polyethylene, protecting against rust or corrosion.
Its roll-top cover will slide out of the way to offer access to drum pumps and funnels, and the design can be moved by a forklift or using an optional dolly.
The unit meets SPCC and EPA Container Storage Regulation 40 CFR 264.175.
