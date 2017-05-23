Online accident reporting course

CarriersEdge has unveiled a new online training module that guides drivers through legal and safety procedures and responsibilities following an accident.

Based on a four-step process -– stop, secure, report and document –- it covers appropriate behavior at an accident scene; how to secure a vehicle with warning signals; how to help the injured; information to be included in an accident report, and how to collect witness information and take photographs; and drug and alcohol testing.

Not stopping there, is also offers insights into Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) for drivers involved in collisions.