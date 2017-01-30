Ontario expands LCV program

TORONTO, ON – Ontario is clearing the way for more Long Combination Vehicles (LCVs), through changes included in the latest phase of the program.

The province has eliminated the cap of 16 permits per carrier, as well as a maximum of 100 carriers in the program.

New vehicle configurations and an expanded highway network on which the vehicles can travel, have also been introduced, the Ontario Trucking Association reports.

The primary highway network has been expanded to include highways 403, 407 East, 412, and 400 up to Parry Sound. Long Combination Vehicles can also travel five kilometers off the primary highway network to access shipper and carrier sites. The previous limit had been two kilometers.

New vehicle configurations have been added for transporting vehicles and container chassis.

“Over the years, the number of permits and carriers has increased. However, this most recent update has removed many of the restrictions that have held the program back from flourishing in the province,” said Geoff Wood, Ontario Trucking Association vice president – operations and safety.

The province launched the Long Combination Program in 2009.

Fleets participating in the program will soon be contacted by the Ontario Ministry of Transportation with updates on the expanded program and updated maps, the association reports.