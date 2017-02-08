Ontario truckers streamlining weight and size regs

TORONTO-- The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) has been working closely with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) over the past year to spearhead several initiatives aimed at streamlining the permitting process for oversized and overweight loads in Ontario. In a letter to the OTA this past August, the MTO confirmed the first round of changes were being implemented. This includes:

Changes to the duration of single trip permits from four to seven days

Extend weekend travel to include loads over current annual dimensions (excluding superloads)

PDF forms that allow tombstone data to be saved

Single Trip Application Forms that are printable and saveable.

Return empty permits issued at the same time as the loaded permit

“There is no doubt these changes were welcomed by the industry and are making a difference for carriers,” said Jonathan Blackham, OTA’s policy and government affairs assistant. “In a recent meeting with MTO, we were also pleased to hear work will continue to streamline the permitting process in Ontario, which will benefit our carrier members and the overall supply chain.”

Some of the 2017 projects being examined include:

Exploring the options for electronic single trip permits

The expansion of online capabilities to include self-routing and self-issuance options for single trip permits

Review of the current annual, project and batch permit policies, to develop a better product (simplifying the permit to increase the speed of issuance for all permits)

It was also confirmed a delivery model for non-police escorting options (including necessary legislative changes as well as training and program development) is underway.

This will be a longer-term process, as legislation needs to pass and program details are developed. However, it’s expected much of the ground work in this area can be completed over 2017. OTA will be holding a meeting involving its heavy specialized division along and MTO officials in the spring, so members can provide direct input. If members have any questions, they can contact jonathan.blackham@ontruck.org