OOIDA down but not out in ELD fight

CHICAGO, IL—The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) continues to wage war against the upcoming American electronic logging device (ELD) mandate, but the driver group just lost another big battle. So unless something unforeseen happens, the ELD rule will come into affect Dec. 18, 2017.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against an OOIDA request to overturn a lower court ruling. The lower court had rejected the driver group's argument that the new mandate violated the right of truckers against warrantless search and seizure. OOIDA has other issues with ELDs, as well.

In response to Monday’s announcement, OOIDA President Jim Johnston said the association has not given up.

“We will continue to pursue the issue on the congressional side as there are still many questions about the technical specifications and enforcement aspects of the mandate,” President Jim Johnston said. “Until the government is able to answer many fundamental and basic questions about the mandate, they should at least delay its implementation.”

“As hopeful as we were that the Supreme Court would hear our case, OOIDA has been diligent in working on other alternatives to prevent this burdensome regulation from going into effect in December. One of our options has been and continues to be Congress,” Mike Matousek, OOIDA director of government affairs, said.

The ultimate impact of mandatory ELDs is still being debated.

Industry insiders expect Canada to follow the U.S.'s lead on ELDs with Canadian regulations in late 2017 or early 2018.