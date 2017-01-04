Optronics International recently launched its most advanced Opti-Brite LED headlamps. They feature advanced retroreflective LED technology engineered to emit a wider, brighter beam for increased visibility and safety, and what the company calls an eye-catching LED conspicuity array.

The new lamps have a signature look and feel, beginning with unique centralized lens elements that house attention-getting LED conspicuity arrays and rear-facing LEDs. The rear-oriented LEDs interact with precision-engineered metallic parabolic reflectors to create a beam pattern that is ultra bright, with broad, smooth, photometric characteristics that approximate the color temperature of natural sunlight, improving visibility and reducing eye fatigue.

No other headlamps have this conspicuity feature on one side and our ‘retroreflective’ optics on the other, the manufacturer says. The lamps are robust and aggressively priced, it adds. They come with Optronics’ "no-hassle, one-diode lifetime warranty protection, which will replace the lamp if even one diode fails.”

The new headlamps come in three formats that cover a wide range of vehicle makes and models. The HLL93HLB series fits a 7-inch round format and has both high- and low-beam functions built in. The HLL79HB high-beam lamps and HLL78LB low-beam lamps fit 4x6-inch rectangular formats and are compatible with four-lamp systems with separate, dedicated high-beam and low-beam lamps.

The new headlamps are designed to allow users to easily upgrade their headlamps from standard halogen and HID sealed-beam to the longer-lasting LED light source. They use standard H4 three-blade connectors, and it takes just minutes to convert any vehicle with compatible headlamps to the new LED technology.

All lamps are engineered to accommodate both 12- and 24-volt electrical systems, with an expected service life of 30,000 hours, which is said to be 15 to 30 times that of halogen and HID headlamps.

The new Opti-Brite headlamps are expected to be available in the first quarter of 2017. They meet or exceed all FMVSS 108 and CMVSS 108 photometric requirements for visibility and safety.