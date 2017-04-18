OTA members receive access to online courses

TORONTO, ON – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) and the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) have made a special agreement which will allow for each OTA carrier member to take part in two special complimentary CCOHS workplace health and safety e-learning courses in 2017.

In addition, OTA carrier members will also have access to the CCOHS e-course library at the maximum discounted rate.

“CCOHS has a comprehensive e-library on health and safety issues that can assist our membership in understanding compliance measures as well as help all of our carriers improve their health and safety performance,” said Stephen Laskowski, president of the OTA.

In the event carriers have additional questions or concerns, CCOHS have trained staff available to answer questions regarding federal regulations and health and safety compliance.

“This is a partnership built on the mutual goal of preventing injuries and illnesses for workers in the trucking industry,” said Gareth Jones, president of CCOHS. “We are confident that through this enhanced access to CCOHS training materials, we can create productive, meaningful change to achieve that goal.”

Registered OTA members are asked to click here to register for the complimentary e-learning courses.