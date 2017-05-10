OTA names 2017-2018 OTA Road Knights team

TORONTO, ON – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) has named seven truckers will form the OTA Road Knights team for the 2017-2018 term.

OTA Road Knights will spend the next two years travelling the province promoting the trucking industry to the media in addition to sharing their experiences and knowledge about the industry and highway safety with students and community groups.

Every two years, the OTA Road Knights are chosen by a panel of industry, government, Road Knight alumni and media representatives.

The new OTA Road Knights personally introduce themselves in a video posted to the OTA’s YouTube channel. The 2017-2018 OTA Road Knights are as follows:

Sylvain Binette– Kriska

Louis Carette – Kriska Transport

Gary deVos – Bison Transport

John Giunta–Polaris Transport

Brent Mater–Zavcor Trucking

Jeff Stocker–Spring Creek Carrier

Henry Wilks– Double D Transport

Those interested in booking a free OTA Road Knight presentation for a school or community are asked to call Hina Brinkworth at 416-249-7401 ext 234 or email hina.brinkworth@ontruck.org.