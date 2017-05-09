OTA seeking insight regarding CB/two-radio rules

TORONTO, ON – As of January 1, 2018, specific exemptions for holding and using two-way radios, which includes hand-held CB radios, will expire and the Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) is looking for industry insight regarding the use of two-way/CB radios in the trucking industry.

Currently the exemptions allow for the use of a two-way radio while driving for certain public employees like bus drivers, commercial drivers and amateur radio operators.

The exemptions took effect on January 1, 2013, and provided suppliers five-years to develop and supply hands-free alternatives to two-way radio technology.

Once the exemptions expire, the use of a two-way radio will be prohibited for everyone with the exception of law enforcement officers.

The Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO) is currently considering three options to address the expiry of exemption.

Extend the exemption for hand-held use of two-way radios for an additional seven years (and review again in seven years). Make the exemption permanent (as some other Canadian jurisdictions have done). Allow the exemption to expire, effective January 1, 2018 (making hand-held use of devices illegal and requiring all currently exempted drivers to use hands-free alternatives only).

To help the OTA in responding to the MTO regarding two-way radio use, the OTA looking for industry insight regarding the issue by asking individuals to complete the OTA’s survey regarding the topic before May 26.