OTA workshop will focus on impacts of marijuana legalization

TORONTO, ON – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA), in tandem with Trucking HR Canada and Steinberg Title Hope and Israel LLP, will be hosting a workshop during the OTA’s annual Council Summit in June that will provide an overview of how the legalization of marijuana could impact employers.

The session called Marijuana Legalization and Medical Marijuana will discuss the impacts and responsibilities of marijuana legalization for employers.

The OTA’s annual Council Summit will be held on June 21 in Toronto and those wishing to learn more about the event or are interested in registering for the event can click here.