A new OTR Tire Spreader from ESCO (Equipment Supply Company) is available for off-road, mining, agricultural and selected large truck tires.

The handheld tool offers 10 tons of separating force and a range of six to 34 inches. And the company adds that the portable and lightweight design is ideal for projects in the field or service bay.

It can be operated with an air/hydraulic foot or manual pump (sold separately) and can be used in conjunction with the OTR Safety Lockout Bar, to help maintain the separation between the tire, while releasing the hydraulic pressure from the spreader.