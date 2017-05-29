Output shafts recalled on select Cascadias, 5700s

WASHINGTON, DC – Daimler Trucks North America will be replacing the output shafts on select 2017 Freightliner Cascadias and Western Star 5700 trucks with NFD tandem rear axles, under a recall announced by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“If the output shaft fractures when descending a grade, the compression braking will be ineffective. Additionally, large debris may land in the road. Both scenarios increase the risk of a crash,” a recall notice reads.

The axle assemblies may have become brittle during the hardening process, leading to the potential fracturing while on the road.

The recall will begin on July 9, 2017. More information is available by calling Daimler at 1-800-547-0712, citing recall FL-738.