PACCAR axles for vocational Peterbilts

Peterbilt vocational trucks can now be spec’d with the new PACCAR 20,000- and 22,000-pound wide track steer axles designed for applications such as refuse, construction and heavy-haul.

The axle comes with standard front air disc brakes or optional drum brakes, and delivers a turning angle of up to 50 degrees. And both axle ratings will be available in Models 567, 520, 389, 367, 365, 348 and the 389 glider kit, the company says.