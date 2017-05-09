0 Comments
PACCAR axles for vocational Peterbilts
Posted: May 9, 2017
Peterbilt vocational trucks can now be spec’d with the new PACCAR 20,000- and 22,000-pound wide track steer axles designed for applications such as refuse, construction and heavy-haul.
The axle comes with standard front air disc brakes or optional drum brakes, and delivers a turning angle of up to 50 degrees. And both axle ratings will be available in Models 567, 520, 389, 367, 365, 348 and the 389 glider kit, the company says.
