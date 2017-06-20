Pace new face at Truck Bodies & Equipment International

LAKE CRYSTAL, MINN--Ashley Pace is the new distribution marketing manager at Truck Bodies & Equipment International Inc. Pace brings a strong knowledge of writing, communications and public relations, having earned her Masters of Science in Public Relations at Boston University. Prior to joining TBEI, she worked in corporate public relations at Weber Shandwick.

Pace will serve as the liaison between the sales team and TBEI’s distribution network. She will also manage the marketing and public relations efforts for the Crysteel, Duraclass and Rugby brands.

Pace's appointment comes a few weeks after Truck Bodies & Equipment, a dump body manufacturer, became part of the much larger Federal Signal Corporation, in a $270-million deal.