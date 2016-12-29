PacLease adds 3 BC locations

BELLEVUE, WA – PacLease has added three British Columbia locations to a network that now includes 454 facilities throughout North America.

Inland PacLease in West Kelowna, Peterbilt Pacific Leasing in Lantzville, and Peterbilt Pacific Leasing in Delta were among 10 new locations announced this week.

“PacLease had another strong year and we’re finding increased demand for those wanting to rent and lease Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks,” said Jake Civitts, director of franchise operations for PACCAR Leasing Company (PacLease). “With the opening of our new PacLease locations, including three in the major markets of the Detroit and Philadelphia areas, along with Birmingham, we’re well situated for continued growth.”

Further expansion is planned in 2017, and Civitts cited a National Private Truck Council survey which showed 66% of respondents expecting to add equipment and drivers over the next five years.

“That paints a very bright picture for our business, and leasing as a whole, as private fleets remain our main customers,” said Civitts.