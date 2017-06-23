Paint giant PPG rewards Penske for superior work

READING, PA—The paint-and-coatings giant PPG has awarded Penske Logistics with the company’s 2016 Excellent Supplier Award. Cited for superior performance, Penske Logistics is one of nine winners and the only supply chain company to be honored.

"I want to congratulate Penske Logistics on achieving the 2016 PPG Excellent Supplier Award,” said Karen Barkac, PPG global director of logistics. “I also want to personally thank the entire Penske team – including the drivers, planners, managers and leadership team -- for working closely with our teams to keep PPG goods moving each day. The Penske partnership is instrumental in providing exceptional services to our customers and optimizing the PPG network.”

Penske provides dedicated contract carriage services to PPG by delivering paint products from its Fairburn, GA., facility to retail locations and dealers across the southeastern United States, among other services.

“Historically, there have been strong synergies between the Penske companies and PPG,” stated Marc Althen, Penske Logistics president. “We appreciate the opportunity to have our dedicated contract carriage service offerings highlighted in this fashion.”

With headquarters in Pittsburgh, PPG operates in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.8 billion in 2016.

Penske Logistics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Penske Truck Leasing with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.