Panel of pros to address trucking's image

HAMILTON, ON--The Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario (TTSAO) has released more details about its 2nd annual conference, called “Striving for Excellence in Training,” scheduled for Feb. 15th and 16th, 2017, at the Centre for Health&Safety Innovation in Mississauga, ON.

David Geene, executive director, Georgina Trades Training Inc., will moderate the “Improving the Image of Trucking Panel”.

Among the panelists are Annie Kidder, executive director of People for Education, Chris Harris from Safety Dawg Inc., Employment Ontario Counsellor Alyson Truax, and Jacquie Latham from the Ontario School Counsellors' Association. The topic: How young people and unemployed Ontarians view the trucking profession in this province and how we can improve this as an industry.

Says Geene: “According to many sources, the trucking profession in Ontario is facing significant shortages in the near and more distant future. As students come through school and enter the work world, there are many competing interests as those young people make decisions about what they want to do. These influences include parents, friends and family members, teachers, school guidance counselors, the media, and employment counselors. This exciting panel will focus on how can the TTSAO and carriers reach out to young people and their families. How can those who influence career decisions be more aware of the benefits of a career in trucking? How can we improve the image of the trucking profession in Ontario?”

The two-day conference will include a TTSAO carrier group meeting, a TTSAO Board of Directors’ Meeting (Directors only) followed by the association’s AGM, which is open to all members and potential members. A cocktail party will follow the AGM.

Once again John G. Smith, editor of Today’s Trucking, will emcee.

The conference registration form, agenda, sponsorship details and more information are available at TTSAO.com.