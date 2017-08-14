Peel pilot to test off-peak deliveries

BRAMPTON, ON – Ontario’s Peel Region, just west of Toronto, will partner with private delivery businesses this fall to test the potential of off-peak deliveries.

The goal is to help reduce congestion and improve traffic flows by shifting truck traffic off the area’s congested roads during peak hours.

The six-month pilot begins in September, when regional staff will help develop customized delivery plans.

“This is an opportunity to improve the way we do business and create efficiencies. We are looking forward to following the Region’s pilot initiative and support their efforts in bringing innovative strategies to alleviate congestion,” said Jonathan Blackham, the Ontario Trucking Association’s director – policy and public affairs.

It’s not the first time a Canadian jurisdiction has tried this. When introduced in Vancouver during the 2010 Olympic Games, off-peak deliveries saw total truck volumes drop 37% during congested periods. During the 2015 Pan Am and Parapan Am Games, about 100 businesses and more than 500 receiving locations participated in such a project.

A 2009 pilot study of off-peak deliveries in New York City saw participants realize a 30% drop in costs, shorter delivery times, and lower parking fines.

“OTA is hopeful that shippers and receivers also embrace this initiative, as we know in the past there has been some hesitation to shift workers to off-peak shipping/receiving,” added Blackham.

Those interested in participating in the pilot project can contact Elizabeth Bang, Peel’s principal planner – transportation systems planning, at 905-791-7800, ext 4694, or email elizabeth.bang@peelregion.ca.