PEI reduces minimum age to qualify for truck driving licence

CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI – Fresh amendments made to Prince Edward Island’s (PEI) Highway Traffic Act will allow for 18-year-olds in the province who are in the last stages of their Graduated Driver’s Licence (GDL) to receive a Class 3 driver’s licence to operate a heavy truck.

The amendments were made as of a result of the Federation of Agriculture's request to the government to help alleviate their industry’s shortage of heavy truck drivers.

David Mol, PEI’s president of the Federation of Agriculture, says the new rule will help address labor shortages in the province.

“The agriculture industry is pleased to see this change,” Mol said. “As spring planting gets underway and we enter another busy season, it is important we have qualified heavy truck operators available across the Island.”

These changes will see the province’s age of entry requirement align with other provinces and territories, which all allow individuals 18 years and older to apply for the Class 3 licence.

“Prince Edward Island is an export-based economy and our traditional industries rely on trained drivers for access to markets,” said Paula Biggar, Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy Minister. “By placing our system on par with the other Canadian provinces, we may encourage young Islanders to consider entering the transport industry.”

The current minimum age in the province to exit the GDL is 18 years and nine months with completion of a driver education program, and 19 years without it.