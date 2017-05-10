PEI reduces minimum truck licensing age

CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI – Eighteen-year-olds in the last stages of graduated licensing will now be able to earn Class 3 truck driving licences under amendments to Prince Edward Island’s Highway Traffic Act -- aligning with other provinces and territories.

A Class 3 licence applies to a truck or combination above 14,000 kilograms, including special equipment or gooseneck trailers.

The amendments were made as of a result of the Federation of Agriculture's request to the government to help alleviate a shortage of truck drivers.

“The agriculture industry is pleased to see this change,” said federation president David Mol. “As spring planting gets underway and we enter another busy season, it is important we have qualified heavy truck operators available across the island.”

“Prince Edward Island is an export-based economy and our traditional industries rely on trained drivers for access to markets,” said Paula Biggar, transportation, infrastructure and energy minister. “By placing our system on par with the other Canadian provinces, we may encourage young islanders to consider entering the transport industry.”

The current minimum age in the province to exit the graduated licensing system is 18 years and nine months, after completing a driver education program. Those who don't complete the program need to wait until they're 19.