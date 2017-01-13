Penner promoted to CEO at Bison

WINNIPEG, MB – Rob Penner has been promoted at Bison Transport – one of Canada’s largest fleets -- where he will now serve both as president and Chief Executive Officer.

Penner has worked at Bison since 1991, and was promoted to president last year. He is an active member of the Canadian Trucking Alliance board of directors and Manitoba Trucking Association, and will become chairman of the Truckload Carriers Association in March.

"It is my privilege and honor to present Rob with this opportunity and challenge," said Don Streuber, executive chairman. "Rob has already had a distinguished career and his knowledge of the industry and insight of our business will bring continued development and growth to Bison Transport."

Bison’s executive team also includes Trevor Fridfinnson, Chief Operating Officer; Mike Ludwick, Chief Administrative Officer; and Jeff Pries, senior vice president – sales and marketing. Damiano Coniglio is Chief Financial Officer Bison Diversified.