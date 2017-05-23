Penray kit cleans the rays

Penray’s Headlight Restoration Kit 8405 offers a two-step treatment to restore headlight covers that have faded, yellowed or glazed.

A Lens Prep lotion is applied first to wipe away dirt and grime. A supplied alcohol wipe clears that material away. Then two coats of Penray’s exclusive lens coating is sprayed on. Overspray is wiped off, and the process is complete.

No sanding or ultraviolet lighting is required to finish the work.