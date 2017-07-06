Penske and Detroit Diesel ink new contract

READING, PA—Penske Logistics has been awarded new business with Detroit Diesel Corporation to support the company’s engine, transmission and axle supply chain operations in Redford, Michigan.

Penske will provide warehousing and dedicated contract carriage services for the inbound portion of their operations, which includes sequencing and kitting operations. On the outbound logistics side, Penske will manage a NAFTA consolidation center.

Globally, Penske Logistics also provides Detroit Diesel with international freight forwarding and other supply chain services.

“This new contract is a significant uptick in domestic business with Detroit Diesel,” stated Marc Althen, Penske Logistics president. “It represents a new chapter in our companies’ long and storied history.”

Jeff Allen, head of operations at Detroit Diesel, also shared: “This partnership is just one more expansion of our historically great business relationship. We are excited to leverage that history and expand our partnership to both the supplier and customer side.”

Detroit offers a complete line of heavy-duty diesel engines, axles, transmissions, safety systems and connected vehicle services for the commercial transportation industry in both the on-highway and vocational markets. Detroit™ products are sold and serviced through a network of hundreds of locations throughout North America. Detroit™ is a brand of Detroit Diesel Corporation, a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America LLC. To learn more visit www.DemandDetroit.com

Penske Logistics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Penske Truck Leasing. With operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management. To learn more visit www.penskelogistics.com.