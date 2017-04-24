Penske launches “Penske Fleet” mobile app

READING, PA – Penske Truck Leasing has launched a new mobile app called Penske Fleet that will offer a range of features for full-service lease and contract maintenance customers.

Penske customers will be able to search and find Penske locations for service, fuel or rental trucks as well as public scale locations and third party compressed natural gas fueling stations. In addition, the new app will allow customers to view real-time company fuel prices in local markets and the cost for third-party fueling locations across the U.S.

Penske Fleet will also allow customers to review a detailed 90-day history of vehicle maintenance services performed as well as request roadside assistance calls with "one-click" and monitor the status of roadside calls using push-notifications.

"We are committed to keeping customers informed, safe and compliant, and always moving forward," said Sherry Sanger, senior vice-president of marketing for Penske. "Fleet operators are consistently on the go. Our app helps customers manage their vehicles easily and places the services they rely on at the tips of their fingers. Additional functionalities and capabilities will also be added to the app later this year."

Penske Fleet is available for free on the Apple App Store and on Google Play. Once customers have downloaded app, they can contact their local representative to request log-in credentials.