Penske unveils telematics platform

READING, PA – Penske Truck Leasing has unveiled a proprietary telematics platform that lets the company connect its systems to virtually any truck and engine configuration or telematics service provider.

“Our unique approach makes it easy for customers to connect their vehicles and share their vehicle data with us. We’ve designed these connected fleet solutions to improve vehicle uptime, safety and compliance, and help keep customers well-informed about their vehicles,” said Brian Hard, president and Chief Executive Officer.

The tools have been introduced to speed up roadside assistance and improve maintenance activities through remote diagnostics, location data, and “big data analytics”, the company says, adding that it also offers the technological support for predictive maintenance.

Penske is now using its connected fleet solutions platform on more than 20,000 vehicles in its truck rental and logistics fleets. The remote diagnostics is also being used by Penske’s roadside assistance call center.