Penske wins EPA SmartWay Affiliate Challenge Award

READING, PA – For the fifth year in a row, Penske Truck Leasing has been given the SmartWay Affiliate Challenge Award by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The leasing company was one of nine SmartWay affiliates to receive the award.

Developed by the EPA, the SmartWay Challenge acknowledges affiliate organizations that contribute to a clean energy economy by informing and educating businesses, their communities, truck drivers and other stakeholders about steps they can take to reduce freight emissions and their environmental footprint.

"EPA commends the SmartWay Affiliate Challenge honorees for their extraordinary level of commitment and enthusiasm in supporting more efficient and sustainable business practices in moving goods," said Christopher Grundler, director of the EPA's Office of Transportation and Air Quality.

"Being recognized as a five-time honoree is quite an accomplishment," said Drew Cullen, senior vice president of fuels and facility services for Penske Truck Leasing. "We appreciate the opportunity to consistently provide our customers with the means to enhance, or to create, quality sustainability programs that support their business models."

Penske was recognized for their efforts in assisting customers with modeling and completion of the program’s tools and helping them to achieve fuel economy and emissions benchmarking that align with SmartWay Carrier Performance Rankings.

The company was recognized for not only for implementing new strategies to educate its own associates, but also for educating and encouraging their customers to join SmartWay both in the U.S. and Canada.

In addition, Penske’s attendance and presence at sustainability conferences, among other industry events was another factor that led to the company receiving the award for the fifth time.

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) and the Colorado Motor Carriers Association (CMCA) were also recognized as honorees for this year’s SmartWay Affiliate Challenge Award.

For more information on the EPA SmartWay Affiliate Challenge, click here.