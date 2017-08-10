PeopleNet names new Sr. VP of trucks

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – PeopleNet has appointed a new senior vice president and general manager of their truck division.

The company announced that Bryan Coyne is moving into the role from his current position as vice president of national accounts.

Coyne will be responsible for driving market growth and delivery of PeopleNet’s mobility solutions to the trucking market in North America. He will be leading the company’s truck segment as part of the PeopleNet transportation group.

“It's an exciting time to work with our customers bringing new and transformative platforms to the marketplace,” said Coyne. “We want to continue to give fleets of all types and sizes the solutions to help increase efficiencies, improve safety and compliance and make the job of their drivers easier.”

With 20 years in the transportation industry, Coyne joined PeopleNet in 2002 as its first national account manager. Prior to PeopleNet, he was an associate publisher at Commercial Carrier Journal. He also holds the designation of Certified Transportation Professional, a certification credential administered by the National Private Truck Council for professionals in the fleet management industry.