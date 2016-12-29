PeopleNet turns to Osiecki for safety and compliance support

MINNETONKA, MN – Consultant David J. Osiecki -- a former American Trucking Associations executive -- will now be providing safety and compliance support for customers at PeopleNet.

Osiecki is president and Chief Executive Officer of Scopelitis Transportation Consulting, which offers advisory services to transportation companies.

“With the final ruling on the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Mandate, compliance is a top concern for fleets of all sizes,” said Eric Witty, PeopleNet’s vice president - product. “We are excited to tap Dave’s wealth of experience to enable our customers to navigate all current and future regulations while also improving efficiencies within their fleet.”

Osiecki recently served as executive vice president of the American Trucking Associations and has been in the transportation industry for 30 years, including a tenure with the Federal Highway Administration’s Office of Motor Carriers, which was the predecessor of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.