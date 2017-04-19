PepsiCo's Frito-Lay recognizes accident free drivers

PLANO, TX – PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay North America has recognized 89 of its Over-the-Road (OTR) drivers in the U.S and Canada who’ve accumulated more than one million accident-free miles on the road -- with one driver marking a first for the company after achieving four million accident-free miles.

“At Frito-Lay, safety is always our number one priority," said Randy Perry, national fleet safety manager of Frito-Lay North America. "Through our extensive driver training and skills development programs, and recognitions like Million Milers, we work hard to create a positive safety culture for our associates. We thank this year's Million Milers for their dedication to Frito-Lay and the role they play in keeping our roads as safe as possible."

The company attributes its number of Million Milers to skills development initiatives like maneuvering courses for drivers and team collaborations on best practices.

According to Frito-Lay, on average, it will take a Frito-Lay driver 12 years to reach the one-million-mile mark.

Of the 89 drivers recognized this year – one driver created a new record for the company, achieving more than four million accident-free miles. In addition, three drivers achieved more than three million accident-free miles and 17 drivers achieved more than two million accident-free miles. The remaining 68 drivers were recognized for achieving more than one million accident-free miles.

This year’s Million Milers and their families were recently recognized by Frito-Lay at an annual gala in Fort Worth, Texas.