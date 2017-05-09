Peterbilt demos electric waste truck

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Visitors to the WasteExpo 2017 show from May 8 to 11 have a chance to witness a Model 520 Peterbilt running on a battery-electric drive system.

The model is equipped with the TransPower ElecTruck drive system, which uses high-power electric motors, inverters and batteries to move trucks with Gross Vehicle Weights of up to 80,000 pounds. This particular demonstration includes a 300-kilowatt-hour battery pack that can run an urban refuse truck for 65 miles or eight hours on single charge.

Other features include a 70-kilowatt onboard battery charger that can fully charge the truck’s lithium-ion battery pack in two to four hours.

“Powering heavy refuse trucks is a logical next step in the adaptation of our electric drive technology to vehicles requiring conversion to zero-emission operation,” says Joshua Goldman, TransPower’s vice president – business development.

“Customers in urban environments and applications such as drayage and refuse collection stand to benefit from the zero-emissions performance of these advanced vehicles,” added Scott Newhouse, Peterbilt chief engineer.