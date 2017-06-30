Peterbilt, KW dealers at NACV

ATLANTA, GA -- The North American Commercial Vehicle Show (NACV Show), the inaugural commercial vehicle industry trade show focused on truck & trailer manufacturers and commercial vehicle parts & components suppliers, have announced the addition of the Kenworth and Peterbilt dealers to the show. More than 98 percent of the show’s exhibition space is fully booked.

“Kenworth and Peterbilt dealers understand that the NACV Show is the foremost North American gathering place for anyone involved in the business of commercial vehicles,” said Larry Turner, President & CEO of Hannover Fairs USA and co-organizer of the NACV Show. “Securing all the leading brands on the show floor to showcase their latest innovations reinforces our vision for this new and important industry event.”

The NACV Show is open to the press only on Sunday, September 24 and is open to exhibitors and their guests only on Monday, September 25. General admission for fleet decision makers is on Tuesday September 26 through Thursday, September 28.

President of Newcom and co-organizer of the NACV Show Joe Glionna said, “We expect North American fleet decision makers, leaders and influencers to convene at the show to not only learn about the newest and latest innovations from the leading manufacturers but to meet, network and conduct business onsite.”

Fleet decision makers can register to attend the North American Commercial Vehicle Show 2017 at attendee registration. To view the entire trade show floor, visit NACV Show 2017 floorplan. A current list of exhibiters is located at NACV Show 2017 exhibitors.