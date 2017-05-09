Peterbilt Model 520 configurations

Peterbilt has unveiled three new cab configurations for its Model 520. It now comes in left-hand, right-hand, and right-hand stand-up drive as well as the existing dual-seated drive.

The left- and right-hand configurations offer a seated driving position when performing curbside operations. The redesigned right-hand stand-up configuration, meanwhile, offers easier entry and exits for driver who need jump out of the cab multiple times on the route. Other ergonomic features include a standard adjustable seat, angled steering wheel, and dead pedal so there is a place for drivers to rest their left foot.

Other standard features in the Model 520 include “pantographic” wipers, and RP-170 body connections. Engine options include the PACCAR PX-9, PACCAR MX-11 and Cummins ISX12 diesel engines, as well as the Cummins ISL-G, ISL-G Near Zero and ISX12-G natural gas engines.