Pirelli Pentathlon longhaul tires

Pirelli’s new Pentathlon D, the first in its emerging Pentathlon family of tires, has been designed for longhaul drive applications.

The SmartWay-verified tire reduces rolling resistance with a specialized undertread compound. Mileage, meanwhile, is improved with a dual layer tread compound. An optimized pattern and something known as “3SB belt evolution” will ensure even wear, the company adds. And its patented Spiral Advanced Technology for Truck (SATT) combined with “Hexa Bead Wire” combine to support retreading.