Pirelli tire producer names new CEO

ROME, GA--Alex Vitale is the new CEO for TP Commercial Solutions LLC North America. Vitale brings more than 20 years of tire industry experience that will help him lead the company’s efforts and expansion in the commercial truck and fleet markets in the U.S. and Canada.

“I look forward to continue driving the expansion of Pirelli branded Truck, Bus, Agro, and OTR business in North America,” Vitale says. “It’s an exciting time for the company and we will build on our product launches this year through further product development and offerings for the market.”

Born in Italy and raised in the U.S., Vitale has worked with leading international companies in the U.S., Canada, Europe and emerging markets (Middle East, Africa, Russia, Eastern Europe, South America). Prior to this appointment Vitale was the general manager AGRO/ OTR Global for Pirelli Tires. He has also held leadership roles at British Columbia-based Kal Tire and Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.