PMTC launches benchmarking survey

MILTON, ON – The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) is looking for Canada’s private and dedicated fleets to offer their insights through a new benchmarking survey, now posted online.

“This will be the first Canadian Specific Private Benchmarking survey report issued since 2011,” said Mike Millian, PMTC president, noting how the latest one has been developed in a partnership with the National Private Truck Council in the U.S.

While open to all private and dedicated fleets, the results will only be available to PMTC members for free. Members will also be able to request customized versions of the reports.