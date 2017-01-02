PMTC unveils conference agenda, opens registration

MILTON, ON – The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) has unveiled the full agenda for its annual conference, scheduled for June 14-16 in Niagara Falls, Ontario. And registration opens today.

“Each year we are told by those who attend that the PMTC Annual Conference is one of the most educational and networking values you will receive in the transportation industry,” said Mike Millian, association president, referring to the event that will be hosted at the Crowne Plaza-Fallsview. “This year we believe we have not only maintained this value, but have enhanced it.”

The event begins with an Annual General Meeting on June 14. Volvo Trucks Canada will host the PMTC Young Leaders Group Pre-Conference Reception for conference sponsors, council board members, and members of the PMTC Young Leaders Group.

Sessions on June 15 include a legal update; using data to create efficiencies; a U.S. regulatory update; introduction of the 2017 PMTC Canadian Benchmarking Survey; policies and procedures for medical marijuana and the effect that legalized recreational use could have on the workplace; and the current and future state of autonomous vehicles.

The day also includes the Huron Services Driver Hall of Fame Luncheon, and is capped off with the chairman’s dinner.

The agenda for June 16 includes the risks associated with autonomous vehicles, the changing landscape of motor vehicle protocols, and presentations of the PMTC-3M Vehicle Graphic Awards.

For more information, see www.pmtc.ca.