PMTC young leaders pony up for the needy

MILTON,ON--On Wednesday, December 20th, Mike Colwell, the chair of thePrivate Motor Truck Council (PMTC) of Canada Young Leaders group and transportation supervisor at Praxair Canada, helped spread some holiday cheer by dropping off two bins of food, as well as a cheque for $1,000 to the Salvation Army food bank in Milton. The donation was made on behalf of the PMTC Young Leaders group.

“I want to thank the PMTC young leaders who brought food donations to our general meeting, the PMTC members who made cash donations, as well as the TTSAO members who chipped in with donations as part of their general meeting on the same day”, said Colwell. (The TTSAO is the Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario.)

“It brings warmth to the heart to see people give and provide assistance to those who are less fortunate, especially at this time of year,” he added.