HOT TOPIC Polaris buys JG Drapeau and Commercial Warehousing

TORONTO, ON – Polaris Transportation Group has purchased Toronto-based JG Drapeau and Commercial Warehousing, marking its third acquisition. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Drapeau and Commercial Warehousing will continue to be led by the existing management team including Margaret Hogg, who remains general manager.

JG Drapeau offers truckload and Less than Truckload services, including hazardous materials, food products, temperature-controlled freight and container drayage throughout North America.

"Drapeau is an award-winning carrier (most recently recognized by Trucking HR Canada with the prestigious 2017 Top Fleet Employer award), with a top tier safety record, strong management team, and consistent financial performance over their 47 years in the industry," said Larry Cox, Polaris president. "In addition, they bring deep subject matter expertise in the field of specialized products warehousing, Canada and US distribution programs, and full truckload work (temperature control and hazardous materials)."

George and Jocelyne Hogg spoke of the pride they have in the business established 47 years ago.

"The next generation of leaders at Drapeau and Commercial will benefit from all the opportunities a large organization like Polaris can bring, coupled with what we believe to be an excellent cultural fit between our two companies. Polaris’ operational focus, with a passion around safety and well-being for employees, makes them an excellent fit for our team and long standing customers and suppliers,” they said in a joint statement.