Poly deck boards

Looking for something more durable than plywood deck boards? Ancra has unveiled poly deckboards said to be half the weight of typical plywood, and they also come with hand slots to support better ergonomics.

They are made for Lift-a-Deck II Systems or standard E-beams and used on 16- or 24-inch beam centers, and can also be used to create a second deck of cargo support.

The high-density polyethylene deckboards are splinter-proof to withstand forklift abuse, and can withstand temperatures down to -40 Celsius.

The products are covered with a three-year warranty.