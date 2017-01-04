Fairbanks Scales has released its Portable Axle Load Scale (PALS), said to be a cost-effective solution to the challenge of getting accurate, non-commercial vehicle axle weights.

The scale eliminates the need for a pier or slab foundation. It's constructed in a sub-frame, requiring only a flat, unyielding surface to install and complete the unit. This makes it possible to install PALS on concrete or asphalt already in place. With single-day installation, a change in process, traffic flow, or location is easily accommodated.

PALS is fabricated using extruded structural-steel members, with scale ramps constructed to the same standards as the weighbridge. Ramps come standard in a full-width design that accommodates wheelbases for most highway vehicles. Each of the four stainless-steel load cells is designed to handle extra-heavy loads, with a capacity of 50,000 lb. The cells are aligned through factory installation, eliminating potential weighing errors.

The scale operates in a wide range of applications from moving and shipping to light manufacturing. It is built with anticipated daily weighments of 50 trucks or fewer and has an ultra-low 6-inch profile.