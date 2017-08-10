Pro Series pallet jacks

ESCO (Equipment Supply Company) has unveiled Pro Series trolley jacks available in two- and three-ton lifting capacities.

The double-pump design uses a foot pedal lifting system to raise the jack quicker than usual, while a lift-and-twist lowering system uses a two-speed action release to control speeds when dropping the unit.

Other features include a tool and parts tray, and nylon wheels that will help to protect finished shop floors. The two-ton model even has a 2.95-inch profile. A padded handle, meanwhile, is included to help protect vehicle finishes from damage.