Propane autogas filters

Alliance AutoGas, a specialist in converting medium- and heavy-duty fleets to propane autogas, has aligned with Donaldson Company to release a new line of LPG filters that remove potentially harmful particulate matter and heavy ends from propane systems. The filters were designed specifically for the propane industry.

While it’s common for gasoline and diesel fuels to be filtered multiple times as it’s transported to an end-user, propane has historically not been filtered but consistent fuel quality has become a greater need for fleet customers.

The two new filters have been specifically designed to eliminate potential fuel contamination issues with autogas fuel-dispenser systems. A highly efficient primary LPG particulate filter was developed to remove 99% of harmful particulates 0.5 micron and larger. A secondary absorbent carbon filter specifically engineered to remove heavy ends, without removing the odorant from propane, was also created.

The result, the companies say, is a design that exceeds the highest industry safety standards. The filter housings are made from a high-phosphorus nickel-plated steel, meeting current NFPA 58 (5.17.1.3) requirements for Pressure Containing Metal Parts, unlike other currently available autogas filtration products.

The dual filter design can be tailored to a fleet’s specific need. The filters can be sold and installed separately or together, to ensure a customized solution.