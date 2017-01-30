QTA balks at Autoroute 30 toll increaase

MONTREAL, QC – The Quebec Trucking Association is calling on Transport Minister Laurent Lessard to help block the latest toll increase on Autoroute 30, and is meeting with elected representatives from throughout the region to find a long-term solution.

A30Express, the private company that runs the toll route, announced its latest toll increase that will take effect February 1. It’s the third increase since February 2014, and represents a 78% increase over the tolls established when the route opened.

Marc Cadieux, the association’s president and Chief Operating Officer, will meet this Thursday with Lucie Charlebois, the minister responsible for Montérégie, along with the mayor of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield. Leaders from other municipalities may also attend.

At the time of the toll increases, the Consumer Price Index has hovered under 1%, the association notes, stressing the importance of competitive pricing.

"Any proposal must be put on the table to find solutions to these increases that impact our industry and the user,” Cadieux says.