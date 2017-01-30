QTA balks at Autoroute 30 toll increase

MONTREAL, QC – The Quebec Trucking Association is calling on Transport Minister Laurent Lessard to help block the latest toll increase on Autoroute 30, and has met with elected representatives from throughout the region in a bid to find a long-term solution to skyrocketing prices.

A30Express, the private company that runs the toll route, announced its latest toll increase that will take effect February 1. It’s the third increase since February 2014, and represents a 78% increase over the tolls established when the route opened.

At the time of the toll increases, the Consumer Price Index has hovered under 1%, the association notes, stressing the importance of competitive pricing.

Marc Cadieux, the association’s president and Chief Operating Officer, participated in a meeting this Thursday with representatives of Association des routier professionnels du Québec, the National Association of Artisan Truckers, Montérégie Minister Lucie Charlebois, and the mayors of communities including Salaberry-de-Valleyfield. A small working group emerged from that meeting, with a mandate to identify possible solutions.

"Any proposal must be put on the table to find solutions to these increases that impact our industry and the user,” Cadieux says.