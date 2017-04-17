Recommended tire repair, retread practices online

FALLS CHURCH, VA - The Tread Rubber and Tire Repair Materials Manufacturer’s Group has published new Recommended Practices for retreading and repairing tires, with details now published on the Tire Retread and Repair Information Bureau’s (TRIB’s) website.

The content can be viewed online for free, while PDF downloads and hard copies are available for a fee.

“Now, retreaders and tire repair companies all over the world will have free access to the best practices for tire retreading and proper tire repair,” says David Stevens, TRIB’s managing director.

Available Recommended Practices include:

• Industry Recommended Practices for Tire Retreading and Tire Repairing

• RP-01-03 Retreading Bias Ply Medium Truck Tires

• RP-01/02-04 Solvent-Based Cements Used for Tire Retreading and Repairing

• RP-01-05 Retread Heat and Thermocouple Studies for Proper Cure Times

• RP-01-07 Extruder Operation in Retread Shops

• RP-01-08 Retreading Radial Ply Off-the-Road Tires

• RP-01-09 Retreading Bias Ply Off-the-Road Tires

• RP-01/02-10 Retread and Repair Materials Glossary of Terms

• RP-02-12 Tools Recommended for Tire Repairs

• RP-02-15 Classification and Application of Cushion Gums and Repair Materials

• RP-02-17 Section Repair of Radial Ply Truck Tires in a Full Service Repair Facility

• RP-01-18 Envelope and Curing Tube Care



