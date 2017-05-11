Registration opens for FTR transportation conference

BLOOMINGTON, IN – Registration has opened for FTR’s 13th Annual Transportation Conference to be held September 12-14 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Presentations and panel discussions will cover the economy, freight demand, competition between modes, carrier and shipper behavior, and demand for new transport equipment.

The event features 70 presenters spread across four content channels including State of Freight; Shippers, Brokers, and Carriers; Rail Equipment; and Truck and Trailer Equipment.

The conference kicks off with a “Freightology” lineup, with 20-minute presentations offering information, ideas, and innovations, the analysts behind the event say.

“As an industry, we need to step back and ask the question, where are we headed?” said Eric Starks, Chief Executive Officer of FTR. “It’s easy to get stuck in the day-to-day, even if your job is forecasting. Forecasts are based on assumptions. Big changes upend our assumptions and make planning for the future more difficult.”

For more information, visit www.ftrconference.com.