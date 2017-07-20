Registration opens for OTA conference

TORONTO – Registration is now open for the Ontario Trucking Association’s Executive Conference – a November 8-9 event that will feature keynote speakers including former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

Other presenters will include Gabe Zichermann, an expert in workplace gamification who will discuss ways workplaces can accommodate new generations of employees; Dr. Mary Donohue, a social scientist who specializes in evolutionary psychology; and Ron Tite, who will explain how consumers are making purchasing decisions based on time.

Also new to the event this year is a two-day Coaching for Challenging Conversations workshop.

It all wraps with an awards dinner on Thursday night, with entertainment featuring Jonny Harris of CBC’s Murdoch Mysteries and Still Standing.

Visit http://www.otaconvention.ca/ to register.